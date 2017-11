UCLA Bruins freshman basketball player LiAngleo Ball and his two teammates, who were arrested for shoplifting in Hangzhou, China, will serve 20 days of house arrest and be banished from the country. Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill learned that they will be restricted to their Hyatt Regency Hangzhou hotel as punishment for allegedly stealing sunglasses from a nearby Louis Vuitton boutique, a source told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday.