*UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley are back on U.S. soil after being detained in China for a week on allegations of shoplifting.

TMZ Sports has video of the players leaving LAX on Tuesday afternoon following a 13-hour flight out of Shanghai. The trio stay mostly silent as they are bombarded with questions and camera flashes from reporters.

The players, who had been detained at the Hyatt Hangzhou, were at one point facing 10 years in a Chinese prison. Donald Trump, who happened to be in China during the ordeal, said he spoke to China’s President Xi about the situation. (See video above.)

On Tuesday, Chinese officials reportedly dropped the shoplifting charges and allowed the players to return home.

UCLA says the school will launch its own investigation to decide whether or not to discipline the players.

Watch their arrival at LAX airport below: