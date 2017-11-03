*Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, the couple folks thought had already been married for a decade, has only just now tied the in a surprise wedding last month, reports Us Weekly.

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed that they had jumped the broom later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year, and Momoa openly referred to Bonet as his “wife.”.

But it turns out the “Game of Thrones” actor and “The Cosby Show” alum were not married at the time.

Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who also attended the wedding ceremony a few weeks ago at the couple’s house in Topanga, California, one insider reveals. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”

A second source confirms to Us that the couple purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2, one week before they exchanged vows.