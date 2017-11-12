*The most entertaining tea to spill from the pot of reality television this week came from the messy person who released audio of Lisa Nicole Cloud forcing her husband to break up with his mistress.

When Lisa discovered her husband, Darren Naugles, was “entertaining” another woman, she let her have it, via a voice message, obtained by King of Reads.

Have a listen to it via the player below. It’s NSFW.



“You’re married with kids. Darren Naugles. Tell her right now. And tell the b*tch you’re not going to call her anymore,” Lisa is heard saying on the audio. “Tell the stupid a$$, slutty b*tch, you’re not going to call her again. Tell her. Tell the slut. Tell her. You better not talk to my husband again, whoever you are. Stop talking to my husband, stop calling my husband or it’s going to be a problem. Tell her now.”

It seems that Lisa and Darren’s children were in the vicinity and she attempted to bring them into the conversation.

“Kids, you see this? Your dad spent all day with us…Why? Because you walk out the door. You think they don’t know? Then be done. Be done.”

As noted by Madame Noire, this is not the first time Darren has stepped out on Lisa. In previous seasons of Married to Medicine, it was revealed that Darren had cheated. There were even rumors that he’s bisexual.

Meanwhile, Lisa has demoted herself to a friend of the show so that she can focus on her businesses and on having another child. But in light of this new audio, she might need to reconsider that last point. Many are leaving comments on her social media asking, “Why are you still with him?”