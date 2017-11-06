*Despite reports that JAY-Z’s 4:44 tour is a disaster, with tickets selling for as low as $6, a Live Nation rep says the tour will be the highest grossing of the rapper’s career.

According to Digital Music News, tickets for the 4:44 tour are largely going unsold. The cheap seats aren’t even selling and the stadiums are half full. Many fans and music critics are wondering if it’s over for Jigga now that he’s facing lackluster demand.

Bargain deals are reportedly surfacing, including a shockingly low $6 seat in Anaheim. Fans can score tickets for shows as low as $11 but higher-priced tickets approaching $200 are also plentiful.

Meanwhile, Omar Al-Joulani, VP of touring at Live Nation, says Jay’s tour in support of new album already sold more tickets than his entire Magna Carta tour with 30 more shows to go.

“This tour will be the biggest headlining tour of Jay’s career,” Al-Joulani said after three dates on the tour. JAY-Z is said to be grossing “seven figures per night.”

According to Al-Joulani, this has been achieved with a mixture of high-priced front row seats, VIP experiences, and platinum tickets alongside more affordable seats elsewhere in the arena, per The Fader.

In related news, it was recently announced that JAY-Z will be presented with the Salute to Industry Icons Award as part of the 2018 Grammys.

In a press release Tuesday, Recording Academy boss Neil Portnow noted that Jay embodied “the spirit of New York City.”

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award,” Portnow said. “His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond.”

The 2018 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award will be presented by Clive Davis and the Recording Academy at Sheraton New York Times Square on Jan. 27, per Complex.