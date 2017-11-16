*LL COOL J exclusively announces on “The Talk” that he is launching his own classic hip-hop channel “Rock The Bells” on SiriusXM radio.

“We’re launching a classic hip-hop station on SiriusXM called ‘Rock The Bells Radio,’ he shared. “It’s going to be a place where the OG’s can share their legacy and the new G’s can actually meet and learn about the OG’s. You’ll actually be able to ride in the car with your kids, and enjoy the music that you grew up on and at the same time they’ll be able to learn a little something. So it’s going to be a real cool hybrid… we can unify the generations as opposed to divide them.”

More About LL Cool J’s New SiriusXM Channel

The channel, expected to launch in early 2018, will feature a wide range of classic hip-hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives curated and presented by LL COOL J, as well as other innovators of hip-hop music. An homage to the greats who helped create the music of Hip-Hop, “Rock The Bells Radio” will become the bridge between generations of Hip-Hop and a community where everyone’s love of the culture can come together.

“My love for Hip-Hop runs deep and I’m passionate about restoring its legacy of respect,” says LL. “SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio is a creative community where generations embrace programming that pays respect to the forefathers of the culture while evolving it at the same time.”

“Rock The Bells Radio is a channel that we could only do with LL COOL J,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “Hip-hop has long been a staple of SiriusXM’s music offerings, but with LL’s distinctive curation and ability to dig into the multi-layers of the genre, we now have the perfect channel for the definitive classic hip-hop fan.”

“Rock The Bells Radio” is inspired by LL’s love of radio; the channel’s name is that of the hit single from LL’s groundbreaking debut album “Radio.” The channel is an homage to his love of music and love affair with the radios that filled his Queens, N.Y. neighborhood with the sounds of all things hip hop. “Rock The Bells Radio” will be available on SiriusXM channel 43 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM’s 200+ channels at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more. Go to SiriusXM www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

LL COOL J’s “Rock the Bells Radio” is an example of SiriusXM channels created with iconic and leading artists, including Eminem’s Shade 45, Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Radio, The Beatles Channel, Jimmy Buffett’s Radio Margaritaville, Garth Brooks’ The Garth Channel, Willie Nelson’s Willie’s Roadhouse, Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio, Tom Petty Radio, Pearl Jam Radio, B.B. King’s Bluesville, Elvis Radio, Siriusly Sinatra, and Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

For more information on SiriusXM, please visit www.siriusxm.com.

Official CBS Web site: http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTalkCBS

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/TheTalkCBS or @TheTalkCBS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetalkcbs/ or @thetalkcbs

CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/CBSTweet or @CBSTweet

THE TALK is the daily destination to hear fresh perspectives, insightful conversations, and dig deeper into the biggest headlines and topics that impact viewers at home. This season, there’s even more to TALK about, and you never know what the show’s hosts – Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood – will be saying. THE TALK airs at 2pm ET / 1pm PT