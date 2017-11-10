*“Warriors of Liberty City,” co-executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter for SpringHill Entertainment, is one of four new docuseries greenlighted by premium cable network Starz.

From show runner Evan Rosenfeld, the series follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by 2 Live Crew’s Luther Campbell (a.k.a. Uncle Luke). The series will also explore how one of the most crime-ridden neighborhoods in Miami, Florida is arguably the NFL’s largest football factory.

In addition to LeBron’s SpringHill Entertainment, the series is also executive produced by Pam Healey and John Hesling for Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television, as well as Luther Campbell.

Documentary filmmaker and screenwriter Andrew Cohn will serve as director. Starz retains all global distribution and home entertainment rights to the series.

Below, Luke’s “Liberty City Warriors” are profiled on Viceland’s “Vice World of Sports”: