*While many brands and advertisers continue to seek new ways to engage millennials and Gen-Xers, emerging make-up company, RealHer partnered up with Quartermain Media to successfully launch an influencer marketing campaign spotlighting social media influencers attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The beauty industry is full of more color than ever before. In a sea of competition for beauty products, RealHer stands above the rest with a multi-purpose and philanthropic appeal.

Their unique packaging serves as affirmations for the consumer with inspirational product names including “I Feel Beautiful” Eye Shadow, “Be Bold” Metallic Lipstick, “I Am Loved” Lip Liner and many more. Check out how YouTubers Cassidy Dixon , and Judayah Murray show off their #RealHerSpirit featuring select products in their growing and popular HBCU college lifestyle vlogs.

Top fashion industry trendsetter and tastemaker, Claire Summers of Fashion Bomb Daily also adores the products and shared how RealHer further elevates the consumer experience by donating 20% of all gross profits to American Association of University Women (AAUW) who stands by their mission to support and empower women.

CEO & Founder of RealHer Bill Xiang shared his excitement about the campaign stating “RealHer believes that together we can make empowerment the new definition of beauty, we at RealHer know to empower one woman, is to empower them all through education and elevating a woman’s natural beauty.”

Quartermain Media’s CEO and President, James Woods, Jr. shared that “the origins of social media marketing began with aggregating micro-influencers. We are very excited about connecting special and unique brands like RealHer with African American influencers attending HBCUs. We are proving every day how diverse voices help brands to ensure an authentic experience with increased and extremely targeted engagement.”

About

RealHer is an all-natural, cruelty-free line of products that can be purchased online with prices ranging from $9-$60. The brand launched in 2007 and was created by veteran cosmetic developer Bill Xiang who was inspired by the love for his daughter. For more information, visit www.realher.com

Quartermain Media, LLC is one of the first black-owned companies listed in the YouTube Service Provider Directory. This full-service production company currently manages Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network YouTube Channel. Their client roster also includes top brands like Skechers and Sephora. For more information, visit www.quartermainmedia.com

source:

LaMay Day

[email protected] mail195.atl21.rsgsv.net