*The head of Mariah Carey’s former security company is threatening to sue her over claims she constantly humiliated him by referring to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist.

According to TMZ, Michael Anello claims Mariah humiliated him and his colleague by referring to them as members of the hate groups. He also says Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

Anello’s lawyer has prepared a draft of a lawsuit, claiming his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and was never paid the balance, which amounted to $221,329.51, according to TMZ. Additionally, Anello claims he was promised another two years, which would add $511,000 to the total.

The draft lawsuit also accuses Carey of sexual harassment, claiming she committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.” He claims during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage and when he got there, she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact.

Mariah’s camp tells TMZ they were in contact with Anello’s lawyer Monday and agreed to pay certain invoices, but Anello is reportedly not satisfied with the amount.

Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual harassment claim, TMZ reports, and Anello’s lawyer says the lawsuit is now on hold, presumably because they are in settlement negotiations.