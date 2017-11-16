*Well this isn’t festive.

Christmas is usually Mariah Carey’s bread and butter, but the singer announced Wednesday night that she had to cancel the first stops of her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour due to illness.

“Just in time for holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a lovely present of my own, a lovely respiratory infection after last week’s flu,” Carey, 47, tweeted.

“Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show,” she continued, “but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing onstage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour.”

Carey’s performance at the Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 17 and her Nov. 18 show at The Chicago Theatre have been canceled.

The singer also had to forgo her red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Star” last week due to her stomach flu, The Blast reported.

However, a rep for Carey told Page Six that her New York performances at Beacon Theatre, which span from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, are still a go. For now, at least.