*Mariah Carey, who co-wrote 17 of her 18 No. 1 songs, is among the nominees revealed Monday for the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

N.W.A., The Isley Brothers, Kool and the Gang, Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Maurice Starr and Jermaine Dupri also received nominations, the Associated Press revealed, a day ahead of the official announcement.

Carey, who holds the record for notching the most No. 1s on Billboard of any artist, earns her first ever nomination for the Hall of Fame. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.

Pioneering rap group N.W.A also earned its first nomination, months after Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the organization as part of its 2017 class.

Other performing nominees for the 2018 class include John Mellencamp, Alice Cooper, Chrissie Hynde, Alan Jackson, Tom Waits and Tom T. Hall.

Non-performing nominees are William “Mickey” Stevenson, Bill Anderson, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff, Mike Chapman, Randy Goodrum and Tony Macaulay.

Nominated songwriting duos include Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan, Denny Randell and Sandy Linzer, and L. Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, who died in 1997.

Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 14. Eligible members can vote for three non-performing songwriters and three performing songwriters until Dec. 17.