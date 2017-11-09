*Brace yourself – Marvel has blessed fans with individual character posters for next year’s anticipated celebration of blackness, “Black Panther.”

The images from director Ryan Coogler’s film, shared via Twitter on Thursday (Nov. 9), showed off the ruling class of Marvel’s fictional African nation of Wakanda, along with some of its villains.

Chadwick Boseman’s title character got a closeup, as did characters played by co-stars Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan and more.

View them all below ahead of the film’s release on Feb. 16, 2018.