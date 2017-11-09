*Brace yourself – Marvel has blessed fans with individual character posters for next year’s anticipated celebration of blackness, “Black Panther.”
The images from director Ryan Coogler’s film, shared via Twitter on Thursday (Nov. 9), showed off the ruling class of Marvel’s fictional African nation of Wakanda, along with some of its villains.
Chadwick Boseman’s title character got a closeup, as did characters played by co-stars Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan and more.
View them all below ahead of the film’s release on Feb. 16, 2018.
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hmsELCV0Py
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/Tqt81nR7ok
— Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) November 9, 2017
Nakia is coming!#BlackPanther 2.16.18 @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/0GOL9g5Rxh
— Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 9, 2017
Check out Zuri ‘s new poster 👍🏿. You can feel the inspiration. Wakanda Forever. Get ready! #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ZVJlGybiaT
— Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/teyqSKXi5w
— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 9, 2017
Her Brother’s Keeper.
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/zjhYUFNZqz
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 9, 2017
His nation’s security. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FJO3gVQaGW
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
His people’s pride. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/LrOhQc5bz8
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
His people’s rage. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/VbqKCW5KW6
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/ETeVbZXgrs
— Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) November 9, 2017