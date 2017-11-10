EURweb was on the red carpet for the 50th Anniversary Gala of The Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center. “Being Mary Jane” and “Color Purple actress Margaret Avery, actor/director Bill Duke (“Hoodlum,” “Menace to Society,”) comedian Michael Colyar and our very own Lee Bailey were some of the names on the red carpet for the event.

The event celebrated the center’s 1967 inaugural season and honoring alumni and community leaders.

Avery discussed her arrival in Los Angeles almost 50 years ago in 1969. With roots in the theater, she performed her first play at the center and also shared her early experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood as a young actress searching for an agent.

Bill Duke discussed the importance of celebrating the center, paying honor to those that are still an active part of the community and leaving a legacy.

Funny man Michael Colyar updated us on how busy he’s been this fall. The comedian has three books dropping, one on the president, one an adult poetry book and a motivational speaking book. He also has a one-man show coming based on his personal motivation, his mother.

The Inner City Cultural is considered the “O.G.” of multiculturalism, diversity and inclusion in the theater, film and television industries. Conceived in 1965 as the Inner City Cultural Center (ICCC), co-founders C. Bernard Jackson, a UCLA Dance Department rehearsal pianist, and neuro-psychiatrist Dr. J Alfred Cannon, connected with Academy Award winning actor Gregory Peck, then a board member of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), National Council on the Arts. With Mr. Peck’s help, Inner City became a part of the Educational Theater Laboratory Project

