*Compton, Calif. – Rapper and business mogul Master P and Compton native YG and his 4HundredWaze Foundation have teamed up again with Compton Mayor Aja Brown for the 4th Annual Compton Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

Free and open to the public, the event will take place on Wednesday, November 22nd from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center (301 N. Tamarind Ave.) and feature a traditional Thanksgiving dinner will all of the trimmings cooked by YG’s mother Shonee Jackson’s catering company Nae Nae’s BBQ & More. Music for the event will be provided by 93.5 KDAY.

“We are so thankful that for the fourth year in a row we can celebrate the spirit of the Thanksgiving Day holiday together as a community,” said Mayor Aja Brown. “With the generous support of Master P, YG and his mother Ms. Shonee Jackson and dozens of volunteers, we’re able to provide meals to hundreds of families and individuals from the Compton community. Our community Thanksgiving dinner is no different than going to your grandmother’s house for dinner—in Compton, we’re one family. This is my favorite event of the year because we are able to come together as a community and express our love for one another, especially those that are in need.”

The 4th Annual Compton Thanksgiving Community Dinner is sponsored by the City of Compton, Master P, 4HundredWaze Foundation, Compton Empowered, MadMac and 93.5 KDAY.

Volunteers can get involved by signing up here: http://goo.gl/tnQtSd.

Jasmyne Cannick

[email protected]