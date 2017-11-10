*Matt Barnes is claiming his ex, “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan, is hiding assets in their divorce case and the NBAer wants to know why there is $155,000 in her bank account that he didn’t previously know about.

He then went to court on October 13 to file a motion to compel Govan to hand over bank records so he can find out where the cash came from.

If you think he’s just trippin’ over her money, think again. He has the right to know about any substantial assets and income she did not reveal during their divorce. He’s doing what he should do. Insist that she turn over her sources of all income, earnings, bank statements and records. He may be on to something when he says she didn’t provide bank statements from August 2013 – December 2015.

During her deposition, when asked about that $155,00, she claimed she couldn’t account for it. Hmm, not a good look.

Needless to say, Barnes, who’s high-strung to begin with, is said to be beyond heated over the situation, and says it’s unacceptable for Govan to refuse to produce her bank records, especially those during the marriage.

And, he’s right.

A hearing has been set for December, according to The Blast, for the former couple to face off in court.

In other news, Lee Daniels’ “Star” has just added singers Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood to thieir ever expanding cast of celebs.

Patti and Brandy will be guest starring in multiple episodes of the hit drama this Spring. We hear LaBelle will star as Christine, Queen Latifah’s (Carlotta Brown) mother while Norwood will play Latifah’s younger sister, Cassie.

Brandy and Patti are both TV vets. iBrandy, of course, starred in the 90’s UPN’s sitcom, “Moesha,” and before that, “Thea.” Norwood was also featured on the cast of “The Game.”

As for LaBelle, at one time she starred, along with LL Cool J, on NBC’s “Out All Night.”