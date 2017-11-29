*The #MeToo movement has now come for Matt Lauer.

The “Today” host was fired from NBC News after an employee filed a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the network announced Wednesday.

A shaken Savannah Guthrie, alongside Hoda Kotb, revealed the news at the top of the “Today” show, where Lauer has been an anchor for two decades.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to staff that it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer in his career at the network. But he said “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Guthrie said she was told about Matt’s firing just moments before going on the air.

“This is a sad morning at ‘Today’ and NBC News,” she said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

Guthrie also said she was heartbroken for the woman who accused Lauer of misconduct, noting “it’s long overdue” that women feel comfortable coming forward against abusive men.

Kotb said she has known Lauer for years and “loved him as a friend and a colleague.”

“It’s hard to reconcile the man who walks in everyday” with the person who was identified in the complaint.

Watch below:

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Before his weather segment, a subdued Al Roker said: “Still dealing with the news of a friend of 30 years and we’re all trying to process it.” Turning to the camera he added, “We’ll deal with it along with you folks as well.”