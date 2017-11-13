*Mattel has unveiled the first-ever hijab-wearing Barbie doll, inspired by U.S. Fencing Team member Ibtihaj Muhammad, who was the first Olympic athlete to compete wearing a hijab at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The doll made its debut Monday during Glamour’s Women of the Year Live Summit. It’s the latest doll in Barbie’s “Shero” line, an initiative that celebrates women breaking boundaries.

“I’m excited to just partner with a brand that I know honors powerful women who are breaking barriers and whose sole goal is to impact the future leaders of tomorrow,” Muhammad told People. “To be included in this conversation is very humbling and I’m over the moon about this whole thing.”

The “Shero” line already includes dolls designed after Ashley Graham, Zendaya, Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy Rossum, Misty Copeland and Ava DuVernay.

Muhammad worked with Mattel on the doll’s design, according to People. It will be available for purchase in the fall of 2019.

“I think its revolutionary for Barbie to take a stand in this moment that we’re in – and I would say, as a country, to have a doll wear a hijab and be the first of its kind,” said the sabre fencer, who became the first female Muslim-American athlete to earn a medal at the Olympics as part of Team USA, when she took home the bronze.

“There has never been a Barbie doll to wear a hijab before. I’m really excited to have this moment happen in my life and also for all these little girls now who can shop for Barbie doll that may look them, may wear a hijab like they do, or like their mom does, or like a friend does. But also have kids who aren’t Muslim, who don’t wear a hijab, to also have the opportunity to play with a doll that wears a hijab.”