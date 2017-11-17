*After she gave Meek Mill a 2-4 year prison sentence for violating his probation stemming from a 2008 gun and drugs charge, Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley will see the rapper in court again for his bail hearing on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m., Billboard reports.

Brinkley cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel as her basis for sentencing. Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina claimed that Brinkley has an “infatuation” with the emcee and allegedly asked him to leave his management company Roc Nation, to sign with her personal friend.

“When she requests he leaves his current management Roc Nation — which is one of the most important management companies in the world — and goes back to a local Philadelphia guy who has a spotted past because she had a personal relationship with him as manager, again, she’s doing something that a judge would never be doing, having a personal interest,” said Tacopina.

Earlier this week, Tacopina confirmed to Billboard that he was filing a motion to terminate his client’s probation and was seeking a release from prison. According to recent documents, Tacopina also sought after “the recusal of Judge Brinkley from considering and ruling on that motion and from any further adjudicatory role in this case.”

Elsewhere in the documents, it was alleged that Meek was sent to solitary confinement by the Philadelphian judge against the recommendation of his probation officer, who said he “actively participated in an effort towards behavioral change.”

Tacopina confirms to Billboard that Meek is also no longer in confinement and is awaiting his bail hearing.