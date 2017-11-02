*Meek Mill’s freedom is in the balance.

The rapper could be headed to jail for the next two years over two serious probation violations in his drug and weapons case, TMZ reports. Meek was arrested for fighting at a St. Louis airport in March, and arrested again in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle in NYC.

Meek is due in court on Monday to face the music. The judge in the case already told him … one false move and she’ll drop the hammer on Meek. In fact, in 2015 he left Pennsylvania for a show without getting approval from the court and the judge put him on house arrest.

According to TMZ, the two recent arrests are even more serious, and if Meek received house arrest for the travel violation, the new probation violations could land him in prison for about 20 months.

His airport case and reckless driving case, meanwhile, have both already been dropped, notes TMZ.