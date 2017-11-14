*The curious outcry over Meek Mill’s so-called “tough” prison sentence has attracted the attention of the FBI, and an investigation has been launched into the judge presiding over the case.

Fans and stars including Jay-Z and Rick Ross have criticized Judge Genece Brinkley for sentencing Meek to two-to-four years in jail for probation violation. The district attorney and Meek’s probation officer had asked for no jail time.

As reported by Page Six, Meek’s attorney has publicly claimed that the judge showed “enormous bias” against the rapper and acted “inappropriately” by repeatedly asking him to drop his current management, Roc Nation, and sign with Philly music figure Charlie Mack, whom Meek worked with early in his career.

A source told the publication of the FBI interest in the case, “The feds have an interest in the judge and [her] potential relationships. This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand. Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016.”

The source continued, “Mack had previously told Meek how he ‘knows the judge and he could help him with his case.’ ”

But Mack insisted he doesn’t know Brinkley: “I’ve spent more time talking to you than I ever talked to the judge. There is no conspiracy, Meek is an old friend of 30-plus years.”

Judge Brinkley reportedly asked Meek — in her private chambers in front of his then-girlfriend Nicki Minaj — to record a Boyz II Men song and give her a shoutout in the lyrics. Mack manages the R&B group.

A rep for the FBI Philly field office said, “Per [Justice Department] policy, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.” Brinkley didn’t respond to us, and the court spokesperson didn’t return calls. Tacopina said of a possible FBI probe, “That is something that I absolutely do not have the ability to comment on.”

Meek Mill is currently in solitary confinement.