*The judge in Meek Mill’s probation case, currently on the FBI’s radar for allegedly trying to pressure the rapper into leaving Roc Nation for music manager Charlie Mack, reportedly broke protocol and allowed the rapper to associate with Mack despite him being a convicted felon.

TMZ says it obtained a court transcript that shows the Assistant D.A. in Meek’s case reminding Judge Genece Brinkley that she made an exception for Meek to associate with Mack.

Mack pled guilty in 1997 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, for which he got a 60-month sentence. The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Judge Brinkley has ties to Mack and whether she attempted to steer the rapper Mack’s way.

Judge Brinkley violated Meek’s probation last week and sent him back to prison for 2 to 4 years.