*Meek Mill is reportedly in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, 7 days a week because he is too famous to be among the general population.

According to TMZ, the rapper desperately wants to be among the rest of the inmates, and his attorneys have filed papers saying he’s a victim of his celebrity.

The lawyers say prison officials are concerned about Meek interacting with other inmates, so they put him in solitary because it’s the only way they can protect him.

Meek’s legal team wants the judge to buy into the current thinking … that solitary insidiously destroys the psyche. They also say it’s severely inhibiting Meek’s creativity. He’s writing and exercising a lot, but it’s taking its toll.

TMZ cites sources who say Meek feels he’ll be safe in gen pop because he’s well respected on the streets and has given back a lot since he’s become famous.

According to TMZ, Meek will hit the prison commissary for the first time Friday for jailhouse snacks and toiletries, and he’ll get his first visitor sometime next week.