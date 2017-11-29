*Attorney Antonio Moore talks about the Meghan Markle engagement to Prince Harry, and into the British royal family.

Moore performs an analysis of perceptions around modern interracial marriage, and the creation of biracial as a classification in an America built on slavery.

Moore also looks into the role of the Crown family in “perfecting the Atlantic Slave Trade”, and what that means in context of this proposed union.

During the course of the 18th century the British perfected the Atlantic slave system. It is thought between 1700 and 1810 British merchants transported almost three million Africans across the Atlantic. More than 30,000 slave voyages took place.

Yahoo.com “Meghan Markle ‘Won’t Be Allowed to Be Black Princess’ by Royal Family, Experts Say”