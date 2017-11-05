*It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. We’re talking about what happened at a University of Miami football game on Saturday when a cop punched a drunk female fan after she slapped him.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Bridget Freitas, 30, of Pembroke Pines, was creating a disturbance in section 129 of the game between UM and Virginia Tech, “arguing with stadium patrons and using profanity in a loud boisterous manner,” according to a police affidavit.

“Several attempts were made to calm [her] down and walk [her] up the stairwell of the stadium bowl,” but Freitas refused to cooperate, police said. When she sat on the steps and refused to move, more officers were called.

As you can see in the video above, Freitas slapped an officer while being carried out during Miami’s win Saturday over Virginia Tech at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The officer then swings back and appears to hit her in the face with his fist. So far his name has not been released. Oh, did we say the cop is black and his reaction to her slapping him is being described by some bloggers as a sucker punch.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said on Sunday that the department is examining the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.

“Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures,” Miami-Dade police said in a statement issued Sunday.

“Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern,” police said.

Check out what some on social media are saying about the incident:

Cindy Wooden · Purdue University

It looks like the woman is disoriented. It also looks like her arms are flailing as if to get balance or grab something. Yes she did hit the cop, but it looks like more of a slap. The cop giving her an upper cut was unjust. With she had some medical problem? From what I see in the video it is definately police brutality. I hope they don’t brush this off because it was a black cop that hit a white women. This man looks like he needs to undergo anger management.

Shaun Thompson

HATE CRIME! HATE CRIME! HATE CRIME! Black on White – Call the media! Stop the presses!

William Wilson · The University of Mississippi – Ole Miss

Drunk or not, male or female, old or young, age, race, faith does not matter one bit to me. I believe in total equality. You swing, I swing. Cop did the same thing.

Larry Hann · Ashland University Dwight Schar College of Education

If you can’t do the time don’t do the crime! Got what she deserved, oh wait a minute she is white the cop is black do you think it is racism????