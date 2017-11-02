*Six Miami Fire and Rescue firefighters are now unemployed after a noose was placed over a photo belonging to an African-American colleague.

Although the city wouldn’t say exactly what happened beyond calling it “sexually explicit and racially offensive conduct,” the Miami Herald — citing sources — said the noose was created out of twine and placed over a black lieutenant’s family photo.

Several colleagues also drew a penis and other lewd images on several photos, including one of his wife, and one of his children and their grandmother, the newspaper said.

The city said the fire chief learned of the incident on September 9 and suspended 11 firefighters with pay. Ultimately six of them were fired on Wednesday, but the investigation is ongoing into lesser involvement by others who were at the station, and the findings could lead to suspensions or demotions,” the statement said.

“City of Miami Fire Rescue is an ethnically and racially diverse department and one of the best in the country,” City Manager Daniel Alfonso said. “We cannot and will not tolerate behavior that is disrespectful, hurtful and compromises the integrity of the department and the City of Miami.”

Miami officials have scheduled a news conference Friday morning to discuss the investigation.

The fired firefighters were identified as Cpt. William Bryson, Lt. Alejandro Sese, Kevin Meizoso, Justin Rumbaugh, David Rivera and Harold Santana. NBC 6 in Miami is reporting that all six firefighters are denying the allegations.