*David Barclay Moore’s novel The Stars Beneath Our Feet will be developed as a feature film vehicle for “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan to make his feature directorial debut, reports Deadline.

Endeavor Content has acquired film rights to the book, which follows an African American youth in the wake of his brother’s death, attempting to steer a safe path through the projects in Harlem, aided by his imagination and the magic of Legos.

Twelve-year-old Harlem resident Lolly Rachpaul is about to endure his first Christmas without his older brother, who died months earlier in a gang-related shooting. As Lolly approaches his teen years, he’s pressured to join a neighborhood “crew” just like his brother did — knowing that it would offer him protection, but also a dangerous life. When his mom’s girlfriend gives him two bags of LEGOs and no instructions, he has to figure out how to build things on his own — just like he’s trying to do in the real world.

Jordan will produce the film adaptation and the author will write the script and serve as executive producer. The novel was published by the Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers (an imprint of Random House) this past September.

“Directing has been an area I’ve wanted to explore for some time now,” said Jordan. “The Stars Beneath Our Feet tells a story that really spoke to me, and I’m looking forward to jumping behind the camera. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some very smart and talented directors and it inspired me to take on this new challenge.”

Author Moore is the former communications coordinator for Harlem Children’s Zone, and The Stars Beneath Our Feet is his debut novel.

Listen to a clip from the audiobook below: