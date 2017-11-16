*NBA icon and Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch two medical clinics in troubled Charlotte communities.

According to reports, Jordan’s gift will fund Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics to be built in north and northwest Charlotte. One will be at 3149 and 3153 Freedom Drive; the other will be in the Brightwalk development on Statesville Avenue, per the Charlotte Observer.

“Michael really wanted to do something personally, he and his family, in the North Carolina area, separate from the work we’ve done with the Hornets,” Jordan spokeswoman Estee Portnoy said, adding that the idea for the clinics emerged during Michael’s discussions with Novant — the Hornets’ official health care provider — about ways to help poor populations in Charlotte.

In a statement, Jordan said he was proud to partner with Novant “to bring critical health services to under-served areas of Charlotte and the thousands of North Carolinians with limited access to health care.”

Jordan said he hoped the clinics “will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve.”

“Novant has been the official health care provider for the Hornets since the inception of the franchise in 2004, when they were known as the Charlotte Bobcats.”

“Michael’s been a wonderful partner for us at Novant Health,” CEO Carl Armato said in an Observer interview. “This is not the first time that he personally has had such a dedication and commitment to the community and to our patients.”

Armato said the donation will help accelerate Novant’s ability “to provide remarkable care in some of these areas that have been under-served.”

“Novant said the two clinics will offer not only family physicians and pediatricians, but also behavioral health, physical therapy, social work, oral health and family-planning services.”

