*Michelle Obama sat down with poet Elizabeth Alexander to speak at the second day of The Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, and the former FLOTUS focused part of her talk on the importance of sharing your voice intelligently.

“When you have a voice you can’t just use it any kind of way … You don’t just say what’s on your mind. You don’t tweet every thought,” Obama said, according to Mashable. The website noted that an immediate burst of laughter erupted in the crowd, believing she was obviously talking about the current White House occupant, Donald J. Trump.

“Your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day,” she went on, “And I’m not talking about anybody in particular, I’m talking about us all because everybody does that.”

Feeding the Trump shade theories, Alexander joked, “We are so not talking about anybody in particular.”

Michelle continued: “Tweeting and social media — that is a powerful weapon that we just hand over to little kids, you know? A ten-year-old. ‘Here you go,'” she said before alluding to Trump again.

“You need to think and spell it right and have good grammar, too,” Obama said.

Mrs. Obama went on to discuss the weight a president’s voice, specifically, carries.

“The first lady or the president … you have that voice and that power and that platform and I think what comes with that is the responsibility to know that every word you utter has consequences.”