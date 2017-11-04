*Attorney Antonio Moore and Guest Pastor Kevin Cosby who is also president of HBCU Simmons College, discuss the impact of racial wealth inequality on the black church in America on Moore’s weekly show Tonetalks on Dash Radio.

Dr. Cosby delivers a powerful call to action for the black community, and black families to rebuild African American Institutions. Cosby gave a powerful eulogy at Muhammad Ali’s funeral last year

During the show they answer the questions: 1) Is the disappearance of black wealth the end of the black church? 2) What are the traditional institutions of Black America? 3) What is the functional role of the black church? 4) Have mega church pastors like Crefflo Dollar with the jet, harmed the churches reputation beyond repair? 5) Can the Black church work with activist? 6) Why do black millennials not go to church in large numbers like the baby boomer generation? 7) Can Black America survive the death of the black church if it occurs?

