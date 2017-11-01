*Migos had another awkward interview that resulted in a walkout – this time, their own, over a question about Cardi B.

The group was in the middle of their interview with San Antonio personality Dana Cortez when things quickly got weird.

The trio had just wrapped up a performance in San Antonio and was doing an interview backstage. Things were going along fine, with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff asked about the crowd’s enthusiastic reaction. Quavo answered, “It’s beautiful. It’s very cultural, you know what I’m saying? It’s a lot of different people in the crowd and its fun and they here to have fun and experience the greatest hip hop group in the world.”

Cortez then brought up Offset’s on-stage engagement to Cardi B, asking if he wanted to comment on it.

“I turned it in,” Offset said of his playa card. “Yeah that’s on lock, you know what I’m saying? That’s mine” he added, referring to Cardi B.

Cortez called the engagement “a very special moment you shared with the entire world,” and asked Offset how it felt in the moment.

“It was piped up, man,” he said. “The crowd was going crazy. It was a lot of support, ain’t no hating, you know what I’m saying.”

Right after his response, the Migos members gave strange looks to someone off camera, presumably a manager, before getting up and leaving the interview. Offset placed the microphone on the floor before bouncing, leaving Cortez to play it off by saying they have a flight to catch.

She asks the trio to do a plug for her show and only Quavo and Takeoff stick around to do so.

Watch below:

It’s yet another awkward interview moment for the Migos.

Earlier this year, they had a situation with Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks on the BET Awards red carpet. Budden walked out of their interview, later saying he didn’t want to deal with them anymore because of their dry personalities.

Watch below: