*Migos rapper Offset, currently engaged to Cardi B, appeared in court recently and admitted to fathering a secret love child seven years ago.

The baby’s mother, Justine Watson, requested in August more child support for their 7-year-old son, Jordan, according to court documents, obtained by Page Six via The Blast. Watson claimed Offset, 25, was Jordan’s father despite never having taken a DNA test and said he sporadically provided financial assistance.

Watson asked the court for retroactive child support, health insurance for their son and $15,000 for attorneys’ fees, according to the report.

Offset responded to the case in October, admitting he was Jordan’s father and saying he wanted joint legal and physical custody of Jordan. He also requested that Jordan’s last name to be changed to his own. Offset also said he would provide health insurance and would cover medical expenses for Jordan, as well as child support that “is based upon the income of the parties.”

The Migos rapper also supported the idea of having a court order decide child support but did not want to pay the $15,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Offset, who also has two other children with different women, proposed to Cardi B at the end of October. A few days later, he filed to make his finances in his case with Watson private.