*This year, AFI FEST, kicked off the celebration with a special opening night gala presentation of “Mudbound.”

The critically acclaimed Dee Rees film will open in select theaters and Netflix on November 17th. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas was at the premiere in Los Angeles and talked to the cast about racial tension.

Q: Why was it important for you to be in “Mudbound?”

Mary J Blige: I’m a huge fan of Dee Rees and her work, I saw “Bessie” and “Pariah.” Plus, the script and the role are very important because of the times we are living in today, is very relevant.

Q: Do you remember the first time you felt discriminated or when was the last time?

Jason Mitchell: I’ve definitely gotten the black treatment but it is what it is. Films like this and forms of nonviolent protest constantly make us empathize with each other. Because a lot of people just don’t understand.

Rob Morgan: It was probably the first time I was in contact with the police, getting pulled over as a teenage driver and getting pulled out of the car and getting put down to the ground for nothing.

Frankie Smith: When I was growing up I went to a predominantly white private school and I was letting my hair grow because I wanted to get braids and a student touched my hair and said, ‘oh Frankie it’s not nappy!’ I was like, ‘yah, because I take care of my hair.’ Then I told my black teacher I was planning on getting braids and she was like, ‘oh no, you can’t have that at this school.’ I was like, ‘well all the other students – that don’t look like me – can spike their hair, or dye it and I can’t?’

Another time, I was doing a movie in Baton Rouge and I went to meet my friends family – this was when Barack Obama was running for president – and a white guy, who was a little drunk, said, ‘I know you’re only going to vote for Obama because you’re black and you probably grew up in the hood.’ And the used the n-word. I was very taken aback. I didn’t know how to react.