*This week, Jason Mitchell portrays, a 1940s Mississippi war veteran, in the Hollywood Film Award winning “Mudbound.” EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the rising star on the red carpet about difficult scenes and his grandfather.

EUR: How did you prepare for this role?

Jason Mitchell: Well, I’ve been Black all my life…so there’s that! This is basically my grandfathers life. The only difference is Ronsel Jackson went to World War II and my grandfather went to the Korean War. For my grandfather to fight all these hardships and for me to be able to be on the red carpet telling his story…it’s like (dope). I talked to him about the role but I don’t think he fully grasp the fact that I was studying which makes it great.

Rob Morgan: For Hap Jackson, I basically drew from my real life experiences. I grew up in Washington DC, and from five years old, until I was 13, I was sent down to North Carolina to work in the tobacco fields. My family is rooted in the south, so we did hard work during the summer. As a child, I experienced being in oppressive conditions, by working the land with my hands and getting a small check. I didn’t get to keep the money because my grandma would use the money to contribute to our food.

I also, asked the wardrobe department not to wash my clothes. I didn’t have ice cubes in my water. I didn’t sit in the cooling tent. I turned the AC off in my hotel room.

EUR: How do you decompress after the director says cut?

Jason Mitchell: Whiskey! No, we had such a safe box to work in that when it got really tough, we could go in for a hug right after a tough scene. Even though Jonathan Banks (plays Pappy McAllan) looks like a super villain by the end of the movie, on my hard days he had tears in his eyes. The scene where they didn’t want to let me out of the front door…he was like, ‘you know what I can’t keep doing this! I got three more of these (takes) in me and we’re done.’ You gotta love that. When people are around you and they really love and respect you, that’s cool.