*Rape on college campuses may be nothing new, but this doesn’t make it any less troubling. Even moreso, if nothing is being done about it.

Over the weekend disturbing signs were plastered over the campuses of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — some even naming specific students who had allegedly raped other students on campus.

The signage (scroll down for pictures) uses the hashtag, #weknowwhatyoudid.

In the photos, EURTNT intentionally blurred the names of students being accused.

For those who may not know, Morehouse (the all-male college) and their sister-college, Spelman, are positioned next door to one another.

This isn’t the first time the HBCU has been in deep doo-do with such accusations.

But at least both colleges wasted no time addressing the issue and placing public statements on their official website(s).

Article continues at EURThisNthat.