*The NAACP congratulates George Springer III, World Series Champion, Most Valuable Player, and grandson of celebrated NAACP branch leader, George Springer Sr. Springer III recently tied the World Series record for home runs while securing the league victory for the Houston Astros.

He comes from a family who are as tenacious in sports as they are in the civil rights arena. His mother was a gymnast, who now coaches field hockey and softball, and his father, George Springer Jr. was a former youth star in the Little League World Series turned civil rights lawyer, who fought for fair and equal housing.

His late grandfather, George Springer Sr., was a Panamanian immigrant who simultaneously served as president for the Walicki Little League and the NAACP New Britain Branch for two terms in the 1980s, 1994 and 1996 – a position succeeded by his son, George Springer Jr. in 1997.

George Sr. also served as President of the Connecticut Federation of Educational and Professional Employees, Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers and head of its affiliate, the Washington Teacher’s Union. He took control of the Washington Teacher’s Union after it experienced a period of scandal, and helped the organization regain financial stability and membership. He and his wife, Gerri Brown-Springer, were known for their activism in the African American civil rights community, and Mrs. Brown-Springer was elected to NAACP New Britain’s Executive Board in 2016.

The NAACP is proud of the Springer families many victories on and off the field, and wishes them much success in the future.