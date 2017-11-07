*The NAACP says voter suppression is going on in Virginia today as citizens head to the polls to choose a new governor.

The civil rights group says voters in northern Virginia have received phone calls from people who are lying to them and telling them their polling place has changed, reports PBS.

The out-of-area calls have been reported in Prince William County, as well as in Manassas and Manassas Park. The NAACP says the calls are fraudulent and an attempt to suppress the vote.

Voters in two states are choosing replacements for their term-limited governors — Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey — in contests seen as an early referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump.

In swing-state Virginia, most polls show a close race between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Hillary Clinton received about 5 percent more votes in Prince William County than Trump did during the 2016 presidential election.

The NAACP says voter protection services are aware of the issue.