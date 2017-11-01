*host/actress/model and single mothers activist Neferteri Plessy will share her expertise at “It Takes a Village: Birthing a Parenting Community” parenting panel presented by We All Grow Latina Network on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the headquarters of baby products maker, Munchkin Inc., 7835 Gloria Ave. Van Nuys CA 91406 as part of We All Grow Familia program. The all-day conference, running from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., features a series of seminars workshops and roundtable discussions on parenting and nurturing families. To attend, visit www.weallgrowlatina.com/familia.

As founder of Single Moms Planet, Plessy is known for her activism and advocacy in support of single mothers who are often young, caring for children and generally struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m very grateful to We All Grow Latina for inviting me and to Munchkin for taking a leading role in hosting this exciting program to help parents and their children have a better future,” Plessy said. “At Single Moms Planet, I often hear about the struggles facing single moms and their children – whether it’s being able to affordable day care, finding proper housing or simply finding a job – it’s important to host events like this and raise awareness about parenting issues and improve the lives of families.”

We All Grow Latina is a Los Angeles-based network of digital influencers, local events and others who support Latinas through activities, brand partnerships and community development.

“It Takes a Village: Birthing a Parenting Community” panel is led by moderator Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents Latina magazine. The panelists include Breegan Jane, co-founder of Mom Life Yo!; Jeff Segura, creator of “The Daddy Diaries” blog; Jorge Narvaez, YouTube star and entrepreneur; Michelle Olvera, founder of Latino Dad Media; and Ruby Medina, founder of L.A. Mamacitas.

Herself a successful model and actress, Plessy established Single Moms Planet after her marriage broke up and found herself struggling with two toddlers to care for and an uncertain future. It was then that Plessy dedicated herself to creating a stable home and nurturing environment for herself and her children and helping other single mothers do the same. The organization offers parenting classes, job training, counseling, childcare referrals and other services for single mothers.

“I found how challenging just going to the store or doing errands would be when you have children to care for,” said Plessy. “Even if you want to visit friends, go on a date or just have ‘me time,’ you have to plan with your friends and coordinate who can take care of them. It can be very daunting.”

With a resurgence in her modeling work, Plessy has dedicated herself to her career and to Single Moms Planet in its efforts to create a movement and provide needed assistance to struggling single mothers in the Los Angeles area and throughout the US.

For more information, please visit www.SingleMomsPlanet.com.

Neferteri Plessy

www.SingleMomsPlanet.com