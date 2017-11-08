*Season 10 of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” began on Sunday with one thing missing – the tagline intro.

Instead of each cast member getting their three-second introduction and tagline, the show began with the shot of all six “housewives” holding their peaches.

No word on why the normal intro was shortened, but it’s here now.

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), Bravo released a full intro, complete with new taglines for Porsha, Cynthia, Kandi, NeNe, Kenya and Sheree:

NeNe Leakes: “10 years in the game, and I’m still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!”

Porsha Williams: “Friends come and go, but family is forever.”

Cynthia Bailey: “Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!”

Kandi Burruss: “Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!”

Kenya Moore: “While some were saying ‘I can’t,’ I was saying ‘I do!’ ”

Shereé Whitfield: “Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea!”

Watch below…or watch here on Bravo.com.