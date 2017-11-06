*An explosive FBI dossier on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. includes more evidence of the government’s grudge against the civil rights leader. The organization’s surveillance of King is well-known and the analysis includes several pages about his sexual life.

The newly declassified files, 676 of which were released on Friday (and much of it to do about JFK’s assassination), alleges King had a possible lovechild and loved to participate in orgies with white women. According to the docs, he once bedded folk singer Joan Baez.

It’s unclear whether the FBI verified any of the allegations contained in the document, which is dated March 12, 1968.

As reported by the New York Daily News, the scandalous 20-page report says that “a responsible Los Angeles individual” informed an agent that King had an affair with the wife of a prominent black dentist and may have fathered a baby girl.

The dossier also alleges that King hosted orgy parties at workshops where he was training ministers in urban leadership. At a Miami conference in February 1968, a minister who attended “expressed his disgust with the behind-the-scene drinking, fornication, and homosexuality that went on.”

“Throughout the ensuing years and until this date King has continued to carry on his sexual aberrations secretly while holding himself out to the public view as a moral leader of religious conviction,” the report says.

The FBI document was written a month before King was assassinated. It’s worth noting that King’s family sued the U.S. government for orchestrating his murder and they won an undisclosed settlement.

One section of the dossier alleges that King was attracted to a former member of the Communist Party in America. And two aides who helped shape King’s organization in its early stages are said to have had communist affiliations.

The Communist Party was trying to get a black labor coalition to further its goals in the United States. The FBI said King and his organization were “made-to-order” to achieve these objectives, per wdbj7.com.

The introduction on the FBI’s King files explains that the dossier was created because of the reverend’s stature in the civil rights movement and the rising racial tension in the country.

“The course King chooses to follow at this critical time could have momentous impact on the future of race relations in the United States,” the report says.

The King Center, an organization set up by King’s widow to celebrate his life, has yet to comment on the files.

More never-before-seen files are expected to be rolled out over the coming weeks.