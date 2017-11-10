*(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – The nation is still buzzing about Tuesday night’s election and the undeniable wave of African American politicians that have taken position in offices from coast to coast. On today’s NewsOne Now, Roland Martin caught up with a few men and women who making both history and change.

Justin Fairfax won as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor and has become the second African American to be elected statewide in a commonwealth. Douglas Wilder was the first, who served as the 66th Governor of Virginia. Today, he joined Roland Martin in the NewsOne Now studio for the very first interview since his win.

“I think people have realized now that people want people in politics who are genuine, who are fighting for our families and who have a positive, progressive message,” shared Fairfax. “Virginia will be the match that sparks the wild fire of progressive change, really, all around the country, and I think we have a chance to do some great things.”

WHAT LED THE DEMS TO VICTORY? OH… JUST A LITTLE #BLACKGIRLMAGIC!

It’s no secret that #BlackGirlMagic is changing the world and political parties better pay attention! Clearly, Tuesday night’s election proved that you cannot discount the Black vote, and you, absolutely, cannot discount the power of Black women; especially in New Jersey.

Let’s start with Shelia Oliver, who took her bat of success and shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first African American to take office as the state’s Lieutenant Governor. This morning, she spoke with Roland Martin, in an exclusive interview about her win and what life will be like for Jersey residents following the term of outgoing Governor Christie. She also had a very special message for Black girls that is very inspiring.

Then, there’s 32 year old Ashley Bennett, who sought to unseat Republican Freeholder, John Carman, after he mocked the 2017 Women’s March by posting a sexist image on social media. See image below:

Needless to say, something had to be done and Ashley was the one to do it! She successfully ousted the South Jersey official and took her place as a new member of the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders. She also interviewed with Roland Martin today to talk about her motivation and what’s next.

SPEAKING OF GIRL POWER…

Also, on today’s episode of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin was surrounded by a rock star girl-power panel, including Janice Mathis (Executive Director National Council of Negro Women), Angela Sailor (Deputy to the Chairman, The Gloucester Institute) and Melanie Campbell (President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation), who discussed the influence of Black women in politics and why the powers-that-be should tune in to their voices.

27 YEAR OLD MAYOR-ELECT PROVES MILLENNIALS ARE HERE FOR CHANGE!

Millennials played a huge part in Tuesday night’s election and in two races, young Blacks did very well! In Cairo, GA, Booker T. Gainor won the mayoral race at just 27 years of age! He spoke with Roland Martin this morning about his shocking win.

Gainor shared a number of priorities, including efforts to change policies, work with the local chamber of commerce and city council to revise outdated city ordinances and restructure permits so that small business owners can thrive, work with their board of education to beef up funding, and make efforts to advance the industry of farming in Southwest Georgia. Under his platform, Gainor proclaims, “Cairo is officially open for business!”

