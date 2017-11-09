*Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was fined $12,154 by the NFL for sparking a mini-brawl by poking the helmet of a New Orleans Saints player during Sunday’s game.

Winston pushed Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s helmet during the altercation, and Lattimore shoved Winston in retaliation, leading Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans to level Lattimore in the back and pounce on the cornerback when he hit the ground. Evans received a one-game suspension for his actions.

Winston on Wednesday said he was sorry for his role in the melee.

“I just want to apologize on behalf of my teammates and Mike Evans for the incident that happened in the Saints game. That’s something I can’t do in the heat of the moment,” Winston said. “My competitive nature [took over]. Obviously I can’t come off the field and make any gesture toward an opponent, let alone touch them. I can’t do that, so I apologize for that.”

Winston, who is expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, had said that he expected to be fined.

Watch the entire incident below: