*TMZ Sports has obtained video of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry appearing to push his baby mama while their 4-month-old child was in the back seat.

Landry was charged with domestic violence earlier this year after an incident with his ex-girlfriend. In the April 1 video footage newly released by police, Landry is shown making contact with Estrella Cerqueira in the parking lot of his Florida apartment complex. Landry appears to push the woman into a car and slap her, but his rep told TMZ it was “accidental contact.”

The video was blurred by police, but authorities say in the raw version it’s clear Landry did NOT slap the woman and was only trying to grab her cell phone.

Watch below:

The woman originally told law enforcement Landry assaulted her, but released a statement that backtracked on her allegations. In the statement, she called it a “vocal disagreement” and said Landry would never harm her or anybody else. The Florida state attorney dropped the charges against Landry in September, roughly one month after the statement was released.