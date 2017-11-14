*Nicki Minaj, the biggest female rapper of this age, has a number of hit singles to her name.

While most of us are aware of the professional achievements the young female rapper has, not all of us know the reasons that motivated her to become the person she is today.

Here are some of the things that have made Nicki Minaj the icon she is today and what you probably don’t know about her.

1. Nicki Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and was raised by her grandmother. Later, she shifted to Jamaica in Queens, New York as a five year old.

2. He father was an abusive drug addict and used to sell the family furniture for the money he needed for drugs. He once lit their house on fire in an attempt to kill Nicki Minaj’s mother. As a child, Nicki wanted her father to be dead.

3. She does not have any other tattoo on her body except for one on her arm that says in Chinese language, “God is always with you”. She got the tattoo when she was 16 and actually regrets it now.

4. She chose “Harajaku Barbiw” as her name on MySpace as all girls used to call themselves “something Barbie”. She chose this name to be different from the rest.

5. She is the first female solo artist to have as many as seven singles charting on the Hot 100 Chart of the Billboard US.

6. She is the first and the only female rapper to make it to the Hip Hop Cash Kings List of Forbes. She made it to #4, when she earned a whopping $29 million in the year 2013.

7. Safaree “SB” Samuels is a former longtime boyfriend of Nicki Minaj who doubles as a hype man, an assistant and as her best friend.

8. She does not like the name Nicki Minaj. The origin of the name goes back to when she signed her first production deal. She recalls, “Somebody changed my name. One of the first production deals I signed, the guy wanted my name to be Minaj and I fought him tooth and nail. But he convinced me. I’ve always hated it.”

9. She is a staunch supporter of women empowerment and feminism because of the things her mother went through in her life. She mentioned once, “I’ve always had this female empowerment thing in the back of my mind because I wanted my mother to be stronger, and she couldn’t be. I thought, ‘If I’m successful, I can change her life.'”