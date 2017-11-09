*Nicki Minaj’s brother has been found guilty in his child rape trial and now faces 25 years to life in prison, reports TMZ.

Jurors on Thursday (Nov. 9) convicted the 38-year-old on a felona charge of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. Maraj was accused of sexually assaulting his former stepdaughter in a Baldwin, NY home. The defense claimed the allegations were invented to try to extort $25 million from his famous sister.

Sentencing for Maraj is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Nassau County D.A. Madeline Singas tells TMZ , “We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process.”

Minaj never testified during the trial despite claims she would by her brother’s defense team.

Maraj, who had been free on bond, showed no emotion when the verdict was read, and State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald ordered him held without bail in Nassau County jail in East Meadow. He was handcuffed and taken from the courtroom after the verdict.

Prosecutors had alleged Maraj began abusing the girl when she was 11, raping her repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was at work.

Now 14, the girl testified Maraj would call her “his puppet” and tell her she had “no say” in what he did to her. She told jurors Maraj treated her as if she was his own daughter before the abuse then began. But she said once it did, Maraj told her she “wanted it to happen,” and slapped her in the face if she refused his advances.

Defense attorney David Schwartz of Garden City said he believes his client will win on appeal.