*News flash! Diddy, er, Puff Daddy, er P. Diddy, Puffy … just changed his name again.

When it’s all said and done, his birth name is still Sean Combs, but of course he’s also been known by the previous monikers we just mentioned.

However, with November 4th marking his 48th birthday, Mr. Combs is once again letting the world know that he wants to be known by a different name going forward.

In a new social media video post, Combs says:

“I know it’s risky ’cause it could come off as corny to some people, like yo. I decided to change my name again. I’m just…I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love. A.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers. But Love or Brother Love. Okay?”

Diddy, er, sorry … we mean Brother Love … adds that he prayed about the name change and decided to go through with it on his birthday. And of course since every action has a reaction, here’s what some people are saying about the name change:

“Happy Birthday, you’ll always be Puff Daddy to me,” one user wrote.

“Happy Birthday brother love!!! You’ve inspired me to be better. God keep blessing you and many more years” another commented.

Some even pointed out a potential conflict with a former wrestler and current WWE personality. Bruce Prichard. Prichard used to go by the name Brother Love and hosted a segment called “The Brother Love Show.”

The name change begs another question. Will he change his social media handles (@Diddy) to match his new nickname?

We’re betting he won’t ’cause from a marketing and even logical point of view, it wouldn’t make sense; he’s got too much equity in that handle. If he does anything, he’ll probably add the Brother Love handle.

What do you think about the Brother Love move? Yea or nay?