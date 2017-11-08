*OK, technically it will be called UberAir…but “flying cars” sounds so much more…how shall I say… exciting, don’t you think?

Oh I know what some of you might be thinking: “I’ve barely gotten over getting into the car with a complete stranger.” “I’m even more terrified at the thought of driver-less cars!”

Now Uber wants me to be up in the sky in one?

“Where will it end?” might be your final question. Allow me get that for you…

It won’t.

I get the feeling Uber is trying to take over the planet, no, the Universe. But that’s a story for another day.

On Wednesday the gargantuan ride share company officially teamed up with NASA to develop a traffic systems for a flying car project it hopes to start testing in 2020.

