*“Oprah’s Favorite Things” 2017 has arrived and does not disappoint.

With 102 hot ticket items chosen by Oprah Winfrey and her staff as this season’s must-haves, it’s the longest list she’s ever delivered.

Items include everything from BeatsX earphones, to Butter London nail polish, to a platter of food from Katz’s Delicatessen in NYC and cookies from Maman’s.

“It all started out because I wanted to share some things that were my favorite with the Oprah show audience. And now, 20 years later, it has become the gift guide for so many people for the holidays. You can always find something really fun for the people you care about,” Winfrey explained in a press release.

The gifts range in price from free (for downloads of Winfrey’s Super Soul Conversations podcast) to $2,000 (for a 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV that morphs into a painting). The cost of the entire list runs north of $14,000, according to Fortune.

See the full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things at Oprah.com, Amazon.com/Oprah and in the December 2017 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, on newsstands November 14.

Also, users with access to Alexa’s voice-powered devices will be able to access the list without even clicking a button, simply by saying, “Alexa, let’s shop Oprah’s favorite things.”

Naturally, Amazon’s Echo Show is on the list.