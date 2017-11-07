“Extra’s” Tanika Ray was with the queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, as she celebrated the final episode of the season for her hit series, “Queen Sugar.”

Oprah pleased with the final episode of her OWN show, saying:

“I just saw the final episode of ‘Queen Sugar,’ which is, I must say, one of the finest seasons I have ever experienced for a TV show and I would be saying that if it wasn’t my own, and if it wasn’t my own I probably wouldn’t be watching it.” She added, We are having the celebration tonight to honor our ‘Queen Sugar’ fans, because they have become our extended family and community.”

She also gushed over her friendship with Ava DuVernay, the show’s creator and her producing partner on many projects.

“It isn’t often that you find a friend that wants the best for you, and you want the best for them… I knew this was going to happen with Ava.”

Winfrey heartbroken over what is going on in our country after yet another mass shooting. She said, “My heart, my heart, my heart, continues to break, don’t get me crying.”

She went on, “Every morning I wake up, like this morning I was walking around my beautiful property and I was thinking, ‘Oh that thing… when you are part of a family where you lost someone, I don’t know if I can be this happy yet because the people in Sutherland have not yet buried their dead. I’m really praying, and think about it. Iyanla and I are talking about what can we do, what can we do.”

“My thing is, are we gonna get the lessons through, are we gonna get the lessons?” Oprah emphasized.