*”#Givemesugar is my favorite hashtag!”

This week, Queen Muva hosted a after-show special for her show, “Queen Sugar” at her OWN TV studio.

Oprah was on the red carpet with EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas and shared how she ‘still got it’ and dropped some relationship tips.

Q: Ralph Angel and Darla’s relationship is being tested, what advice would you give a newly engaged young couple?

Oprah: The whole point of Ralph Angel and Darla’s story line is to always tell the truth, bring the truth, and be the truth, because if you don’t it will catch up to you.

Q: What has been the most rewarding part of working on “Queen Sugar?”

Oprah: What has rewarded me the most is other people’s response to the show. I knew how I responded to the script and it shows me I still have it. All the years of doing the Oprah show, I based the shows on what I wanted to know, what I wanted to see, and what I wanted to experience. The viewers response has lets me know there are a lot of other people who have those same feelings.

Q: Why is it important to own your own content?

Oprah: Well, I have a network about that…First of all, not everybody can own their own content. The most important thing is being engaged with content coming out of a true space for you or out of a pure place for you. So don’t put anything out into the world that will energetically harm the world. That’s always been my motto. And to be a force for good…and not just in your own personal life but in your work too. Your work will be your legacy regardless of who you are. If you put a bunch of dark trashy stuff out there that causes people to feel more aggravated or causes people to not be the best of themselves, then that’s your karma. You will pay a debt for that.

More importantly than owning your own stuff – because owning your own stuff takes time and I wouldn’t want to discourage somebody just because they couldn’t own, their own work – is to own your own reason for doing the work.