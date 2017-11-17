*Juli Briskman grabbed international headlines after a White House photographer snapped her giving Donald Trump’s motorcade the middle finger.

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she told Huffington Post. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in ObamaCare.”

Adding, ”Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again. I flipped off the motorcade a number of times.”

She said: “I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled. This was an opportunity for me to say something.”

The move cost Briskman her job at a government contractor Akima LCC, where she worked in marketing and communications. She said her bosses concluded that she had breached the company’s social media policy because she made the photo her profile picture.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,'” she said. Adding, “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things on your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

According to NYDN, the company actually kept on one employee who Briskman claims called someone else a “f—ing libtard a–hole” online while featuring the company as his cover photo.

“I really wasn’t going to talk about this until I remembered the fellow that I actually flagged to the company that he had written very obscene things in someone else’s conversation on Facebook,” Briskman told Megyn Kelly in an interview on NBC.

“He did not get fired. He was allowed to clean up his Facebook page.”

Just another example of male privilege.

Once news of Briskman’s termination made headlines, she inspired people to raise funds on her behalf.

At the time of this writing, a GoFundMe set up on her behalf has earned over $113,900 — which means it has already surpassed its original goal of $100,000.

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all,” the page reads. “This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights. You can show your support by donating here.”

Briskman has also received thousands of job offers.